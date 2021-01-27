Master: Theatre Owners Disappointed With Makers Of Vijay Starrer Over The Film’s OTT Release Date

After impressing audiences in theatres, Master is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, 2021. Today (January 27), the makers of the Vijay-starrer informed that the film will be available for Prime subscribers from Friday. Well, the makers' decision of releasing Master on OTT platform just two weeks after its theatrical release left theatre owners and distributors in shock.

For the unversed, Master is doing exceedingly well at the box office. Hence, theatre owners want to keep the film in theatres, as OTT release could affect its theatrical run and box office collection. Chennai's Vettri Theatres' owner Rakesh Gowthaman said, "We were all shocked. We would have actually made profits in the third and fourth week, and now this OTT release will eat into our weekend crowds. We are about to take a big hit."

The President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners' Association, Tirupur Subramaniam also said that they had no idea about the sudden decision of Master makers. While speaking about the development, Subramaniam told Indian Express, "I am trying to contact the producer. We're planning to release a press statement today evening."

On the other hand, Rakesh said, "It is ultimately a producer's choice on what to do with his movie. But we need more transparency. If we were told that this film would come out on OTT within 20 days of its release, then we would have agreed upon different terms to maximise our profits."

Talking about Master, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Produced by Xavier Britto, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and Arjun Das in pivotal roles.

