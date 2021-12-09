Master To Valimai: Here Are The Most Tweeted Movies Of 2021!

Master

Produced by S Xavier Britto, Master also starred Mahendran, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Gouri G Kishan, Nassar and Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestant Ciby Chandran in key roles. Also released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada (dubbed versions), the film started off its theatrical run on a high note as it collected Rs 25 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office on its opening day, becoming the highest opener of the year.

Valimai

Ajith's Valimai has been making headlines right since its inception. The film's first update was finally released in 2021. The makers have so far unveiled Valimai's first glimpse, release date and a single. Directed by H Vinoth, the actioner stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in vital roles. Valimai will release on January 13 next year.

Beast

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast was in the news in 2021 for all obvious reasons. From the film's maiden announcement to the first look poster releases on Thalapathy's 47th birthday, anything and everything caught the netizens' attention. Recently, a picture of the cast and crew from the sets of the film was also released by the makers, which was well received by the Twitterati. Though the release date of the film is yet to be made official, looks like Beast has been able to steal the limelight, owing to the Thalapathy factor.

Jai Bhim

Suriya's Jai Bhim was released on November 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film garnered a great deal of attention from movie aficionados for its storyline and intense performances of the actors especially the leading man. Even the celebrities from various film industries couldn't help but praise the film through social media. The courtroom drama is currently the highest user-rated film on IMDb with a rating of 9.5 out of 10. Jai Bhim has even surpassed the ratings of classic films The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather.

Vakeel Saab

One of the biggest releases from Tollywood in 2021, Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan grabbed headlines even before its release. The Power Star's comeback film was highly celebrated by fans before and after its grand release. The film's pre-release event, release amid the pandemic and humongous box office collection too helped the film make it to Twitter's hot list.