Master: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Completes 50 Days Of Theatrical Run; Fans Trend #Master50Days

It's a big day for Thalapathy Vijay fans and the whole team of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The film, known as the game-changer of Kollywood, that released amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has completed 50 days of its release today. The action-entertainer which hit the screens on January 13, ahead of Pongal, garnered huge love from the audience.

And if the storyline of the film was not enough to leave the audience stunned, the combination sequence of Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi indeed sealed the deal. The duo's top-notch performances with Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das' acting chops won the hearts of many.

The awe-inspiring songs, cinematography and direction couldn't help the cine buffs but fall in love with the film as a whole. Though Master released on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the streaming didn't hamper the terrific run of the film at the theatres. Notably, the film was streamed on the OTT platform 16 days after its theatrical release. Well, the fans and followers of the two lead actors and the film literally can't keep calm as they trend #Master50Days on social media, with pictures and trivia about Master. Interestingly, a few have also shared the 50th day special poster of the film featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. As per the tweets that are going viral on social media, fans are also set to celebrate the massive occasion in different parts of Tamil Nadu.

On a related note, Master has been doing good business by collecting Rs 263 crore at the worldwide box office. The action-entertainer has reportedly collected Rs 146 crore from Tamil Nadu so far. In Kerala, where no major releases have made it to the theatres, the film acquired a total of Rs 13.5 crore. In the Telugu region (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and Karnataka, the film could accumulate Rs 31 crore and Rs 16 crore respectively. With no major releases at the theatres, Master is reportedly continuing its magical run at the box office.

Backed by Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the film was released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Featuring a star cast including Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying important roles, Master has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.

