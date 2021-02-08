Master Worldwide Closing Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Film Emerges A Hit!

Be it with its theatrical run or its streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Thalapathy Vijay's Master has been garnering huge appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action entertainer was highly praised for its unusual storyline, never-seen-before avatars of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, acting chops of other actors and amazing songs in the film.

Though the film made it to the big screen at a time when 50% occupancy was announced at the theatres owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Master was able to woo the audiences, especially because of the 'Thalapathy' factor. Also, its unfortunate leak much before the release and tough competition with Silambarasan's Eeswaran didn't stop the film from making it big at the theatres.

As Master comes close to the end of its theatrical run, we bring you the closing box office collection of the Thalapathy-starrer which released on January 13, 2021 coinciding with the harvest festival Pongal. Made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, the film has so far collected Rs 139 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. The film collected an impressive share of Rs 28.5 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Master acquired Rs 13 crore and Rs 17 crore from its theatrical run in Kerala and Karnataka respectively.

In north India, it made Rs 3 crore and globally, the film's total collection exceeded Rs 42 crore. The film has now emerged as a blockbuster hit after the massive collection at the theatres. Master's total worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 242.5 crore, and is expected to earn Rs 2-5 crore by the end of its run.

Master Worldwide Gross Box Office Collections

TN: Rs 139 crore

Kerala: Rs 13 crore

Karnataka: Rs 17 crore

AP/TS: Rs 28.5 crore

North India: Rs 3 crore.

Total India gross box office collection- Rs 200.5 crore

Overseas: Rs 42 crore

Total worldwide gross box office collections: Rs 242.5 crore.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. Produced by Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.

For the unversed, the Vijay-starrer was released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, 2021, 17 days after its massive theatrical release.

