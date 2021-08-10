MasterChef Tamil Contestants List Is Here, Host Vijay Sethupathi To Add More Twists!

The Tamil version of MasterChef hosted by Vijay Sethupathi premiered on August 7, Saturday. The culinary show began with much fanfare and as expected it received immense response from the mini-screen audiences.

At first, 24 contestants were introduced in the first phase of the show. The contenders were required to prepare their signature dishes for a face-off. Eventually, out of the 24 contestants, 12 were selected by the judges of the show- Aarthi Sampath, Harish Rao and Koushik S.

In the Sunday episode of the show, the host surprised the selected contestants as he honoured them with coveted aprons that had the MasterChef logo and their respective names written over it.

As mini-screen audiences await the upcoming episodes of MasterChef Tamil, the latest we hear is about the twists and turns going to be introduced in the show. According to reports, more twists will be added in the upcoming tasks to test the contestants' culinary skills which will decide their fate and the popular reality show's ultimate winner.

Meanwhile, check out the complete list of contestants

Vinny Shukla

Tara Rhine

Sumithra Rajesh

Sasi G

Selva Sunitha

Krithika Sivanesan

Kritaj Ashok Kumar

K Manikandan

Devaki

Aarthi Satheesh

Dr Nithya Franklin

Nausheen Yusuf

Sashi Anand Sridharan

Mariam Shazia Shah

MasterChef Tamil is being aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm. In case you miss the latest episodes of the show, you can stream it online via the Sun NXT app, where you can find all the latest and previous episodes of the current season. Backed by Innovative Film Academy and Endemol Shine India, the show is being reportedly shot at Innovative Film City in Bengaluru.