MasterChef Tamil To Go On Air From August; Host Vijay Sethupathi Reveals About His Culinary Skills!

Innumerable fans and followers of Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi are super excited as the actor is all set to host MasterChef Tamil. The Tamil version of the popular culinary show MasterChef will commence from August and will be telecast on Sun TV. The show's maiden promo featuring Sethupathi was released on July 1 on Sun TV's official YouTube channel, that received huge appreciation from netizens.

Well, recently during his interaction with media, the actor stated that MasterChef Tamil is undoubtedly one of the most exciting projects of his career. Adding that the team has poured all their hearts into the show to make it an instant hit, Vijay said, "Hosting MasterChef is one of the most exciting projects in my career. The grandeur of the show is unparalleled and I'm sure that this will set a new benchmark for culinary shows in the Tamil GEC (General Entertainment Channel) space. IFA has brought to life many aspects from our kitchens and has added a spark to it in the MasterChef kitchen. We have poured all our heart into this show and I am thrilled for it to hit the screen soon in August."

When asked about his culinary skills in the kitchen, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he only cooks sporadically. Further adding that he loves to mix and match ingredients while cooking, the actor said, "I have made biriyani, curd rice and sambar. My mother, wife, sister and also my daughter are all wonderful cooks."

Backed by Innovative Film Academy in association with Endemol Shine, the show will be telecasted from August 1 at 9.30 pm every Saturday and Sunday. According to reports, the finale of MasterChef Tamil will take place in the 15th week of the show.