Meera Mithun Gets Bail But Continues To Be In Jail

Self-proclaimed super model Meera Mithun was arrested on Thursday in another case registered last year against her by an event manager Joe Michel for allegedly spreading false claims on social media. The police arrested and produced her in Egmore's Metropolitan Magistrate Court seeking two-day custody, however she was granted bail after she moved a petition.

Despite being granted bail, Meera continues to be in jail as her other bail pleas have been dismissed by the court. She was arrested by the Chennai police last week from Kerala's Alappuzha in connection with her casteist remark against the scheduled caste community.

The cybercrime police of the CCB (Central Crime Branch) registered a case in this regard. According to reports, the actress passed a casteist slur while sharing about a director who she claimed stole her picture and used it for a movie's first look. In a video shared on her social media handle, Meera said, "I am not speaking ill about the members of SC community. But members of this community face trouble most of the time because they are indulged in illegal activities and crimes. I don't think anyone would speak ill about someone without a reason." She had also added that all the scheduled caste community members should be chucked out of the film industry.

Soon after the footage went viral, several netizens including celebrities condemned Meera for her substandard remark and even demanded an apology.

Following several complaints against her, she was booked under the SC/ST Act (Prevention of atrocities) among other sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153, 153 A (1), 505 (1) (b). Though she was summoned for an inquiry, she failed to turn up at the city police commissioner's office, post which the police tracked her down and arrested her from Kerala. Before the arrest, she also uploaded a video claiming that Tamil Nadu has become an unsafe place for women.