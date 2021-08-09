Meera Mithun’s Casteist Remark Sparks Controversy

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Meera Mithun has become the latest talk of the town. One of her interviews has landed the model-turned-actress in hot waters. Apparently, a case has been filed against Meera for allegedly using a casteist remark against the scheduled caste community during an interview with a leading YouTube channel. According to reports, the actress passed a casteist slur while sharing about a director who she claimed stole her picture and used it for a movie's first look.

Saying that all scheduled caste community members and directors should be chucked out of the film industry, Meera said, "I am not speaking ill about the members of SC community. But members of this community face trouble most of the time because they are indulged in illegal activities and crimes. I don't think anyone would speak ill about someone without a reason."

Soon after the footage went viral, several netizens including celebrities condemned Meera for her substandard remark and even demanded an apology. A few have also requested the state police and concerned officials to take stringent action against her. As of now, the deputy secretary of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, Vanni Arasu has filed a complaint against the self-proclaimed supermodel. She has been booked under sections including 153, 153 A (1), 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Well, this is not the first time when the actress has sparked controversy and landed in a trouble. Earlier she was criticized for using abusive language against Vijay, Suriya and their wives Sangeetha and Jyotika respectively. She earlier alleged that Thalapathy was paying his fan clubs to abuse and harass her. She was also slammed by netizens for her remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan.