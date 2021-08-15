Meera Mitun Arrested By Crime Branch For Her Casteist Remarks Against Dalits

Meera Mitun, the actress-model has been arrested by the Chennai crime branch on August 14, Saturday. The former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant was arrested by the crime branch for passing casteist remarks against the Dalit community, in a video that went viral on social media. Meera Mitun was arrested based on a complaint filed by Vanni Arasu, the leader of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi.

As per the reports, the Crime Branch officials arrested the actress-model from Kerala, after she failed to appear before police for an inquiry. A video of Meera Mitun, which was shot just before her arrest, is now going viral on social media.

{image-meera-Mitun-arrest-1628976017.jpg www.filmibeat.com}

The former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant is seen shouting and crying, saying that there are three police officials in the room to arrest and harass her, in the video which is recorded by herself. Meera Mitun has even threatened to kill herself if the police officials laid hands on her. In the video, the actress is seen refusing to hand over her phone to the police officials. She even asked the cops if they have the right to arrest her.

Meera Mitun, who is infamous for her controversial remarks, had posted a video on her social media pages in which she has passed casteist remarks on Dalit communities. In the video, the actress has complained a director stole her pictures and used them for a film's first look poster. She also added that all the Scheduled caste members of the Tamil film industry must be 'chucked out'.

As per the reports, the crime branch has registered a case against Meera Mitun under sections 153, I53 A (1)(a), 505 (1)(b), and 505 (2) of IPC, and various sections under the SC/ST Prevention Of Atrocities act.