Meera Mitun Calls Kollywood A Prostitution Hub; Says ‘I Am Being Targeted In Tamil Nadu’

Self-proclaimed supermodel Meera Mitun has yet again made headlines, this time for her latest video. In a footage released on her official YouTube page, the actress can be seen sending across a shocking message to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Meera started the 13-minute-14-second video stating that women are being harassed every second in Tamil Nadu.

Calling Kollywood a prostitution hub and alleging that she is being harassed in the state, the Grahghanam star said, "As you know already, women are being harassed every second in Tamil Nadu. Women's development and women's growth in Tamil Nadu is a very big question mark. I Meera Mithun, supermodel of India, actress and very vibrant business entrepreneur who has been facing a lot of issues from Tamil Nadu men. One of the main issues I am facing in Tamil Nadu is nepotism from the Kollywood industry. The Kollywood industry as I said earlier is a prostitution hub. Hailing from a high-class royal family I don't encourage men to talk unrespectfully which affects my feminity in any way."

Meera Mithun's Casteist Remark Sparks Controversy

The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame further requested Modi to bring strict laws to the state especially for the safety of successful women. "So what I would like to put forth to you is Tamil Nadu law should be made more strong because all of the other states where I have traveled and all of the other countries I have lived, Tamil Nadu being my motherland, I am being targeted every time in Tamil Nadu, because I am a Tamilian woman who is very successful, intelligent and forward", she added.

Meera also accused Kollywood actresses of copying her face and looks with the help of plastic surgeries. She went on to say that she has only warned and has not taken any legal action against them as she doesn't have time for it. She also requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take strict action against people who insulted her and her family through various YouTube channels.

Interestingly, the video was uploaded days after netizens requested the government and concerned officials to arrest Meera Mitun after she used a casteist remark against the scheduled caste community during an interview with a leading YouTube channel. As per reports, the actress passed a casteist slur while sharing about a director who she claimed stole her picture and used it for a movie's poster.