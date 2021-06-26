Methagu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

One of the most anticipated Tamil films, Methagu has released today (June 25) on OTT platform Blacksheep Value. Revolving around the life of Velupillai Prabhakaran, the founder and leader of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, the film has leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites.

With the film receiving massive response from audiences and critics alike, the sudden leak might obstruct the viewership of the film on the OTT platform. Methagu covers the vision and noteworthy events from the life of V Prabhakaran.

Notably, the film has finally made it to the platform post several postponements. Though the film was initially planned to release on November 26 last year on the occasion of V Prabhakaran's birthday, the makers had to postpone the date owing to reason best known to the team. Later, in 2021 the makers confirmed that the film would release on Zee5 on May 22, and yet again the date was postponed, but this time due to some legal issues. Though netizens were disappointed with the release postponements with many even expressing their anger through social media, the release now has undoubtedly enthralled them.

Featuring Kutti Mani, Anandan, Eeshwar Baasha in key roles, the film's teaser and trailer were released in October 2020 and January 2021 respectively. Directed by T Kittu, the film is backed by Riyaz. Methagu has music composed by Praveen.