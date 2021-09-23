Mithun Manickam Opens Up On His Debut In Arisil Moorthy’s Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA) is nearing its launch. The movie released two of its songs and one dialogue promo recently which gave us a glimpse into the film and has the fans waiting impatiently for the movie's release. The much-awaited film stars Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan in prominent roles. Mithun who is making his acting debut in the film has opened up on how the events happened for him.

Mithun shares, "I would say this film is a miracle in my life. I started my career in the industry as an assistant director in 2009-10 and later in 2015, I directed a film. After that, I joined 2D entertainment and worked for the promotion and marketing team. Then for 5 years I was working and I was writing scripts and I was learning various things about directing a good movie. Suddenly one-day Rajasekhar sir, the CEO of 2D entertainment, just called me and asked me to meet the director Arisil Moorthy sir. I didn't know that they were going to cast me in a movie. So I went and met the director sir and he narrated the script."

"Initially when he started writing the script I really liked it because I am from a rural village, born and bought up in a rural village and so I easily connected with this movie. I said the movie and the script are superb, and he revealed that he had called me for the role of Kunnimuthu. I was shocked. This was a big opportunity. I wanted to do the film but I was scared and thought I don't know how I am going to do this character because I have never even been able to stand for a photo even during marriages with friends. I am scared of taking photos, always have been scared of camera. So I was very scared when I decided to do the movie."

Directed by Arisil Moorthy, produced by Surya under his banner, 2D Entertainment, RARA is all set to release on September 24, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.