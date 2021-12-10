Murungakkai Chips Twitter Review: Did Shanthanu Bhagyaraj’s Film Pass The Litmus Test?

Murungakkai Chips, one of the highly awaited films of Shanthanu Bhagyaraj has hit the cinemas today (December 10). The comedy entertainer written and directed by debutant Srijar has been getting largely favourable reviews from the audiences. The intriguing storyline, crisp narration and performances of the actors have likely served as high points of the latest release. Murungakkai Chips follow Arjun and Vijayashanthi played by Shanthanu and Athulya Ravi, who are looking forward to their wedding night, however, things take a turn for the worse when their family members make unexpected demands.

Produced by Ravindhar Chandrasekaran under Libra Productions and Firstman Film Works, the film also features character actors including Yogi Babu, Bhagyaraj, Urvashi, Manobala, Munishkanth, Mayilsamy, Jangiri Madhumita, Lollu Sabha Manohar and Ravindhar Chandrasekaran. Notably, Bigg Boss 5 Tamil contestant Raju Jeyamohan is also a part of the film.

Murungakkai Chips' technical crew include cinematographer Ramesh Chakravarthy, music composer Dharan Kumar and editor Jomin. On a related note, so far, the film's three songs including 'Edho Solla', 'Talku Lessu Worku Moreu' and 'Wildu Strawberry' have been released.

Interestingly, the film marks Shanthanu's second theatrical release post Master, which was released in January this year. On the other hand, his two other films namely Kasada Thapara and Paava Kadhaigal were released digitally.