Music Director D Imman Announces Divorce From Wife Monicka Richard

Celebrated music director D Imman on Wednesday (December 29) took to his social media handles to announce that his marriage with wife Monicka Richard had ended a year ago. The 38-year-old composer shared a statement revealing that their marriage came to an end in November 2020.

The statement read, "To all my well wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along.I am truly grateful for that🙏As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support🙏 -D.Imman."

Imman previously composed for Rajinikanth's Annaatthe directed by Siva and also featuring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. Apart from Tamil, the music composer has also worked in film industries including Bollywood, Mollywood, Sandalwood and Tollywood. Notably, he also won the National Award this year for scoring music for Ajith's 2019 actioner Vishwasam. The music director started off his career with the 2002 film Thamizhan starring Thalapathy Vijay and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Incidentally, the film also marked global icon Priyanka's debut film.

Talking about Imman's upcoming projects, he has a slew of exciting films in the pipeline including Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Captain, My Dear Bootham, Yuddhasatham and Poikaal Kuthirai.