Music Director TS Muralidharan Passes Away

Renowned music director TS Muralidharan breathed his last yesterday (July 18) at his residence in Chennai. Widely known for his soulful compositions, he had composed several songs in Tamil and Hindi. He was best known for composing songs for actor Suriya's 2002 action-thriller Shree. Directed by Pushpavasagan, the film marked Muralidharan's debut venture.

Though the film didn't garner much attention of the audience when it was released in theatres, the songs and acting chops of the lead actors including Shrutika received immense love and favourable responses. Muralidharan has also composed music for Akhil Gaurav Singh and Akksar Allahabadi's Godaam that starred Bipin Panigrahi, Babli, Sanjeev Nanda Mehta and Sujeet Pratap Singh in prominent roles.

Upon hearing the shocking news of TS Muralidharan's death, several netizens have expressed their condolences on their social media handles.