Naane Varuven: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan’s Action Drama Goes On Floors, Makers Share A New Poster!

Dhanush has started shooting for director Selvaraghavan's latest directorial venture Naane Varuven. The actioner's producer Kalaipuli S Thanu on Saturday (October 15) took to his Twitter handle to announce the same with the first look poster featuring the talented actor.

Sharing the interesting poster he wrote in Tamil, "The shooting has just begun!" (loose translation). In the poster, Dhanush looks impressive and different as he sports a cowboy hat and a leather jacket. With a weapon resting on his shoulder, he emanates a serious look, which has undoubtedly left fans intrigued.

Renowned music director Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing songs for the film. Interestingly, Yamini Yagnamurthy is cranking camera for the Dhanush-starrer. For the uninitiated, she has also headed the photography department for Selvaraghavan's Saani Kaayidhaam. Bhuvan Sreenivasan is taking care of the editing department. Reportedly, actors Yogi Babu and Indhuja are also a part of the film.

Well, Naane Varuven marks Dhanush's reunion with Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. The duo had previously joined forces for the 2011 film Mayakkam Enna which featured Richa Gangopadhyay as the female lead. They have earlier worked together on films like Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), Kaadhal Kondein (2003), Pudhupettai (2006), and Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008) too.

Naane Varuven: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan Project To Start Rolling On October 16

Jai Bhim Teaser Out: Suriya's Vakeel Avatar Looks Promising, Film To Release On November 2

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a slew of other exciting projects in the pipeline including Karthick Naren's Maaran and Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam. He is also a part of Bollywood film Atrangi Re. The actor is soon going to make his Hollywood debut with Russo brothers' The Gray Man. He was previously seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram that released on Netflix.

Talking about Selvaraghavan, the director previously helmed Nenjam Marappathillai (2001) starring SJ Suryah, Nandita Swetha and Regina Cassandra. After making his acting debut with Saani Kayitham, he will next be seen locking horns with Thalapathy Vijay in Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast.