Naane Varuven: Here Is An Exciting Update On Dhanush's Character In The Movie!

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, the real-life brothers and highly celebrated actor-director duo, are all set to join hands once again for the upcoming project Naane Varuven. The official first look posters of the movie had recently won the internet. Now, the close sources have revealed some exciting details about Dhanush's character in Naane Varuven.

In the recent interview given to a leading online portal, director Selvaraghavan has revealed that the National award-winning actor is playing a very unique role in the movie. According to the filmmaker, Dhanush's character in Naane Varuven is nothing like the roles he has essayed on the silver screen, so far.

RUMOUR HAS IT: Rajinikanth To Retire From Acting After Completing Annaatthe?

Interestingly, another main character of the movie is the jeep that is used by Dhanush's character. However, Selvaraghavan refrained from revealing more details regarding the storyline of the project, and its characters. As per the reports, the team is currently busy with the casting of the movie. If things proceed at the same rate, the female lead and the rest of the star cast of Naane Varuven will be revealed very soon.

As per the latest reports, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are planning to kickstart the shooting of Naane Varuven in March 2021, after the actor completes his current commitments. In that case, the much-awaited project will have a grand theatrical release by the second half of 2021. The project will release before the Dhanush-Selvaraghavan duo's ambitions project Aayirathil Oruvan 2 aka AO2, which is slated to be released in 2024.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, the renowned musician is composing the songs and background score for Naane Varuven. Arvind Krishna handles the cinematography. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the senior film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations.

Also Read:

Dhanush's Karnan: The Satellite Rights Of The Mari Selvaraj Project Are Sold

Suriya To Romance Priyanka Arul Mohan In Pandiraj Project!