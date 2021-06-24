Naane Varuven: The Dhanush-Selvaraghavan Project To Start Rolling On August 20

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor and his elder brother, the renowned filmmaker Selvaraghavan are joining hands once again for the upcoming project Naane Varuven. The actor-director duo announced their next outing and revealed the title of the project in January 2021. Interestingly, the team has now revealed a major update on Naane Varuven.

The highly anticipated Dhanush starrer is all set to start rolling on August 20, 2021. The exciting update was revealed by director Selvaraghavan himself, with a social media post on June 23, Wednesday. The filmmaker shared a location with his leading man Dhanush and the team on his official handles and wrote: "Excited! @dhanushkraja @theVcreations @thisisysr @Arvindkrsna."

Yuvan Shankar Raja, the music composer of Naane Varuven retweeted Selvaraghavan's post and revealed that he is currently working on the second song for the project. "Working on the second song :) can't wait for you guys to hear it!" wrote the talented musician in his post.

Kalaipuli S Thanu, the senior producer who bankrolls Naane Varuven under his home banner V Talkies, stated his excitement with a Twitter post. "Adored and Admired combo, @selvaraghavan & @dhanushkraja, together after a decade. Elated and Proud to produce this movie. @thisisysr @Arvindkrsna," wrote Thanu, who also shared the announcement poster.

Naane Varuven, which is said to be a stylish action thriller, was announced after Dhanush and Selvaraghavan confirmed their ambitious venture AO2 aka Aayirathil Oruvan 2. However, the action thriller is going on floors first, as AO2 is a massive project that demands at least two years of extensive pre-production.

As per the reports, Naane Varuven has been slated to hit the theatres by mid-2022, if things go as planned. AO2, on the other hand, is expected to be released only by 2024, which makes it the longest production of Tamil cinema so far. Both Yuvan Shankar Raja and Arvind Krishna are also a part of AO2, which is a sequel to Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan.