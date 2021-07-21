Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan: Here’s A Major Update Of Silambarasan-Gautham Menon’s Film!

Silambarasan will next be joining hands with director Gautham Menon. The handsome actor is all set to start shooting for the film as we hear that the primary shoot of the project titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan will take place today (July 21) in Chennai. Though there is no confirmation whatsoever, it is said that the film's shooting will commence in August and an official announcement about the same will be made in the days to come.

Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan will mark Simbu's fourth collaboration with the renowned director after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016) and Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn (2020- short film also starring Trisha Krishnan). The upcoming film is backed by Vels Film International and Ishari Ganesh. Though the other cast and crew members of the film are yet to be revealed, Music Maestro AR Rahman's inclusion has been confirmed by the team in their first poster. Reportedly, writer B Jeyamohan has also been roped in for the film.

On a related note, Silambarasan has recently wrapped up the shooting of his highly awaited film Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu. Also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film will reportedly hit the cinemas in October this year. Simbu is also a part of UR Jameel's Maha and Obeli N Krishna's Pathu Thala, which is the official Tamil remake of Kannada film Mufti.

As of Gautham, the director is currently awaiting the release of his Netflix anthology web series Navarasa presented by Mani Ratnam. He also has Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Dhruva Natchathiram in the pipeline.