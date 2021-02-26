Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan: The Silambarasan-Gautham Menon Project Gets A Title

Silambarasan and Gautham Menon, the much-loved actor-director duo are all set to join hands once again. The duo revealed the much-awaited title poster of the project on February 25, Thursday, on the special occasion of director Gautham Menon's birthday. The highly anticipated project has been titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan.

The filmmaker, who is all excited about the project, took to his official social media pages and wrote: "It's all making sense now. Happy to announce the title ... @arrahman @SilambarasanTR_ @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl #SilambarasanTR47." The promising first look poster shows the reflection of a man in the waters, in the backdrop of the sunset.

To the unversed, the title of the project, Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan is adapted from the lyrics of the popular song "Ondra Randa Aasaigal" penned by Thamarai, from the Suriya-Gautham Menon movie Kaakha Kaakha. The cine-goers, who are highly intrigued with the title poster of the Silambarasan starrer, feel that the name of the movie hints that it is a romantic drama. However, nothing much has been revealed about the project, yet.

Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan will mark the fourth collaboration of Silambarasan with Gautham Menon and AR Rahman combo, after the feature films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Acham Yenbathu Madamaiyada, and much-loved short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The trio confirmed that they are indeed collaborating once again, on Silambarasan's birthday.

"Dear Universe, Thank you for making this possible. It's @arrahman's music & his Aura that will light up our lives once again in our next collaboration. We truly believe in that. Thankfully- @SilambarasanTR_ & myself. @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl #HBDSilambarasanTR", wrote Gautham Menon, while announcing the project.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers have approached Nayanthara to play the female lead in Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan. More updates regarding the rest of the cast and crew of the project, which is produced by Vels International, are expected to be revealed soon.

