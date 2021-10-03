Nadia Chang: Everything You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant

Popular model and digital content creator Nadia Chang's entry into Bigg Boss 5 Tamil was highly speculated. Hailing from Malaysia, the diva is known for her participation in various beauty pageants. She took part in the MIM Top Model Search in 2015 and became the runner-up.

Following the big achievement, she took part in Mrs Malaysia World 2016, wherein she was one of the finalists. Nadia has a huge fan following on social media and it is all thanks to her YouTube Channel, where she shares glimpses from her personal life. Interestingly, she enjoys whopping followers of 56.9 k on YouTube and 35.7 k on Instagram, which is impressive and the most needed element for the show, especially during nominations. Well, as Nadia becomes the talk of the town many have pinned high hopes on the contestant and are waiting to see what unfolds with her entry in the most popular Tamil reality show.

Let us tell you that 18 contestants including Isaivani, Raju Jeyamohan, Madhumitha, Abishek Raja, Namitha Marimuthu, Priyanka Deshpande, Abhinay Vaddi, Chinna Ponnu, Pavani Reddy, Varun, Imman Annachi, Iykki Berry and Sruthi Jeyadevan are entering the show along with Nadia Chang on the first day.

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil will begin with a grand premiere, which will take place on October 3, Sunday at 6 pm. The mini-screen audiences can also watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar.