National Film Awards 2021: Dhanush Goes The Traditional Way, Director Vamshi Paidipally Receives Top Honour

The presentation ceremony of the 67th National Film Awards took place in Delhi on Monday (October 25).

The awards also included the 51st Dadsaheb Phalke Award which was presented to actor Rajinikanth. The honorary event conducted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting celebrates talents of various film industries including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Marathi among many others. The awards were presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Actor Dhanush, who predominantly works in the Kollywood industry was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his performance in the rural drama Asuran (2019). To a much surprise, the actor appeared in an off-white shirt and dhoti to receive his award. The Jagame Thandhiram star was accompanied by his father-in-law Rajinikanth, mother-in-law Latha Rajinikanth, wife Aishwarya R Dhanush and children Yatra Raja and Linga Dhanush. Notably, Dhanush shared the Best Actor award with Manoj Bajpayee (for Bhonsle).

Prabha Varma received the Best Lyrics award for the Malayalam film Kolambi, while Raja Sundaram got the Best Choreography award for Maharshi (Telugu film).

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi arrived in style as he too donned traditional attire for the ceremony. He was awarded the best supporting actor award for the Tamil film Super Deluxe for his incredible performance as a transgender.

Director Vamshi Paidipally received the award for his highly talked about film Maharshi in the category Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Mollywood producer Antony Perumbavoor collected the award for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham that bagged National Award in the Best Feature Film category.

Take a look at the winner's list (South)

Kollywood

Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

Best Tamil Film: Asuran (Director: Vetrimaaran)

Special Jury Award (Best Film): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Director: Parthiben)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal (KD)

Best Music Direction: D Imman (Viswasam)

Best Audiography: Resul Pookkutty (Oththa Seruppu Size 7)

Mollywood

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Best Debut Film Director: Mathukutty Xavier (Helen)

Best Cinematography: Girish Gangadharan (Jallikattu)

Best Costime Design: Sujith Sudhakaran and V Sai (Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith (Helen)

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma (Kolaambi)

Best Special Effects: Siddharth Priyadarshan (Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham)

Special Mention: Biriyaani

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Kalla Nottam

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Pathiraa Swapnam Pole

Tollywood

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Editing: Naveen Nooli (Jersey)

Best Choreography: Raja Sundaram (Maharshi)

Best Production House: Sri Venkestwara Creations (Dil Raju)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi

Sandalwood

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Action Direction Award: Vikram Mor (Avane Srimannarayana)

Best Narration/Voice Over: Sir David Attenborough (Wild Karnataka)

Special Mention: PR Ramadasa Naidu's Book Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema