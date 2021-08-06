Navarasa Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Mani Ratnam's Navarasa has finally released today (August 6) on Netflix. Starring Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Satish Kumar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathy, Atharvaa and Anjali, the web series has become the latest to be leaked online. Navarasa has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

As expected, the series has been garnering tremendous response and favourable reviews from audiences and critics alike. Netizens have been praising all the segments of the web series including Inmai, Roudhram, Edhiri, Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, Thunintha Pin, Summer of '92, Project Agni, Peace and Payasam.

Created by Mani Ratnam, Navarasa is directed by Priyadarshan, Vasanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun KM, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami and Rathindran R Prasad. The anthology based on the Indian concept of the Navarasas (nine emotions)- Shringara (love), Hasya (laughter), Karuna (sorrow), Raudra (anger), Veera (courage), Bhayanaka (fear), Adbutha (wonder), Shantha (peace) and Bibhastsa (disgust) is backed by Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan under Madras Talkies and Qube Cinema Technologies.

Also featuring Arvind Swami, Bobby Simha, Sananth, Sree Raam, Rohini, Prayaga Martin, Delhi Ganesh, Remya Nambeesan, Kishore, Ammu Abhirami, the web series has Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 winner Manikuttan in a prominent role. The Suriya-starrer's teaser and trailer were released on July 9 and 27 respectively. The official emoji of the web series became the first one to be introduced in the south film industry (series category).

On a related note, the profits of Navarasa will go to the FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) technicians who have been affected by the industry-wide shutdown in the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.