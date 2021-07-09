Navarasa Teaser Featuring Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi & Others Is Refreshing Yet Overwhelming!

The wait is finally over. The highly awaited teaser of the Tamil anthology web series Navarasa is out. Directed by Priyadarshan, Vasanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun KM, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami and Rathindran R Prasad, the 2-minute-26-second video begins with a message that reads, "The emotional journey of an industry coming together to support its people."

Releasing the teaser, Netflix South India's latest tweet read, "Makkale, ungaloda superstars ellarum kadha solla varanga! #Navarasa from 6th August!"(sic) (simply translated as: Your superstars are here to narrate a story)

Featuring actors including Suriya, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu and others, the teaser shows the actors flaunting navarasas (the nine emotions)- Shringara (love), Hasya (laughter), Karuna (sorrow), Raudra (anger), Veera (courage), Bhayanaka (fear), Adbutha (wonder), Shantha (peace) and Bibhastsa (disgust) in their unique, best and overwhelming way possible. The actors can be seen donning black outfits as they exude the nine emotions with a mind-boggling violin track in the background. Presumably, the emotions displayed by the stars are based on their segments in the web series. The other actors included in the teaser are Prayaga Martin, Prasanna, Aditi Balan, Gautham Menon, Yogi Babu and Bobby Simha.

Along with the teaser, the team also announced Navarasa's release date. Produced and presented by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan under their respective banners Madras Talkies and Qube Cinema Technologies, the web series will release on August 6 on Netflix. The 9 segments of Navarasa are Inmai, Roudhram, Edhiri, Summer of 92, Thunintha Pin, Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, Project Agni, Peace and Payasam.

The music composers of the web series include AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran, Aruldev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohann, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran,

Notably, the earnings made by the web series will be reportedly donated to the technicians and workers of the Kollywood industry.