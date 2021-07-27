Navarasa Trailer Out: Netizens Ask ‘Who Is Manikuttan?’ In Comment Section Of The Video!

On Tuesday (July 27), the highly awaited trailer of Navarasa was released on the internet. The 1-minute-59-second video showed different emotions of actors including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Revathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu and others from the nine segments of the anthology web series.

Though many were reminded of Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi's characters Suriya and Bhavani, from their respective films Vaaranam Aayiram (2008) and Master (2021) which looks quite similar to the roles they are playing in the Netflix series, what caught the major attention of netizens is Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 winner Manikuttan's mention in the comment section of the trailer dropped on YouTube. In the trailer, one can see his character being introduced by Yogi Babu as the latter says standing at the dais, "Children have given him (Manikuttan) a suitable nickname."

In another sequence, a furious Manikuttan as 'Sanda Mani' appears on screen, and we must say his role looks completely different and fresh. Well, fans are highly thrilled and are eagerly looking forward to Navarasa, as the series is all set to release on August 6 on Netflix. Notably, several fans have been praising the young actor, who is popularly known by the acronym MK in the comment section of the trailer, which has also aroused curiosity among netizens, who are now wondering who Manikuttan is and why he is getting so much attention than the other lead stars.

For those unversed, Manikuttan has predominantly worked in Malayalam films. His maiden Tamil venture was Nimir that released in 2018. The star garnered huge attention of the audiences after he recently appeared in the Malayalam version of Bigg Boss hosted by Mohanlal. Though the finale of the show is yet to be aired on television, recent reports and pictures on social media suggest that Manikuttan has won the coveted trophy. His humble nature and roles which he played during several tasks in the show were highly appreciated by the audiences from all corners. With the show, the actor garnered an immense fan following and it indeed is the reason why he is being celebrated in the comment section of the trailer.

Coming back to Navarasa, the web series is directed by Priyadarshan, Vasanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun KM, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami and Rathindran R Prasad. Presented by Mani Ratnam, the series' teaser was released on July 9.