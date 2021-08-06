Navarasa Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Feel About Mani Ratnam's Netflix Anthology

Navarasa, the anthology produced by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is premiering on Netflix today. The project, which marks the OTT debut of Mani Ratnam, brings together some of the most sought-after talents of Tamil cinema. The Ponniyin Selvan director has collaborated with senior filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan for Navarasa, which consists of 9 films based on human emotions aka Rasas.

As reported earlier, Mani Ratnam decided to collaborate with Netflix for the anthology web series, with the intention to raise COVID-19 funds for the daily wage workers of the Tamil film industry. Navarasa consists of 9 short films, which are directed by Priyadarshan, Gautham Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun KM, Vasanth, and Arvind Swami.

As per the latest updates, Navarasa is all set to premiere on Netflix, at 12.30 PM today (August 6, Friday). The anthology series will have some of the most popular actors of Tamil cinema, including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prakash Raj, Delhi Ganesh, Revathy, Siddharth, Yogi Babu, Bobby Simha, Atharvaa Murali, Anjali, Prayaga Martin, Aditi Balan, and so on playing the lead roles in various segments.

Coming to the technical crew, Navarasa brings together some of the finest technicians of Tamil cinema including veteran cinematographer PC Sriram, musicians AR Rahman, Santhosh Narayanan, D Imman, Govind Vasantha, Ghibran, Karthik, Justin Prabhakaran, Arul Dev, Ron Ethan, and others. Navarasa is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's home banner, Madras Talkies.

