Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Attend Koozhangal Premiere At IFFR 2021

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are unarguably one of the most popular couples of the contemporary Tamil cinema. Interestingly, the lady superstar and talented filmmaker also share a great working relationship. Recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan garnered attention by attending the premiere of their joint production venture Koozhangal, at IFFR 2021.

Koozhangal, which is directed by PS Vinod Raj, is jointly bankrolled by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan under the banner Rowdy Pictures. The project, which marked the second outing of Rowdy Pictures, was premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam 2021. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara attended the premiere along with the cast and crew members of the movie.

The pictures of the actor-director couple, along with the Koozhangal team, was revealed by Rowdy Pictures' official Twitter handle. The entire team opted for the traditional Tamil look, for the grand premiere event. Nayanthara looked ethereal in the yellow-blue silk saree, while the men opted for the classic veshti-sattai look.

Koozhangal, which has been internationally titled Pebbles, is a film that is based on real-life incidents. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music score or the PS Vinod Raj directorial, which has been lauded by both the IFFR audiences. The film is expected to get released in India very soon.

Coming to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's collaboration, the duo's first production outing Netrikann is all set to hit the theatres very soon. The movie, which features Nayanthara herself in the lead role, is said to be a revenge thriller. The couple is also joining hands for the much-awaited romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha, in the lead roles.

Also Read:

Valimai Update To Be Revealed Soon, Ajith Kumar Assures The Fans

IT'S OFFICIAL: Silambarasan, Gautham Menon & AR Rahman To Join Hands Again!