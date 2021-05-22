Nayanthara Hikes Remuneration To Double Figures Post Netrikann’s Massive Pre-Release Business?

Not too long ago, reports were rife that Nayanthara's next Netrikann is gearing up for a direct OTT release. Though there is no official confirmation as yet, latest grapevine suggests that the makers have been approached by leading OTT platforms that have offered humongous prices for the crime thriller.

Well now, another rumour has just hit the internet that suggests Nayanthara's remuneration hike post the film's pre-release business. As per Cinema Vikatan, the actress has hiked her remuneration to a massive Rs 10 crore considering the humongous pre-release business of Netrikann. It is said that the film has done an impressive pre-release business of Rs 20 crore+, which might have induced the Lady Superstar to take such a decision. Let us tell you that earlier, it was reported that the Imaikaa Nodigal actress is being paid Rs 5-6 crore for films, however for her upcoming biggie Annaatthe, she is said to have charged Rs 4.5 crore.

Also Read: Netrikann: Nayanthara Starrer To Go The OTT Way?

Also Read: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Receive COVID Vaccine; Pictures Take Social Media By Storm

Coming back to Netrikann, the film helmed by Milind Rau is the official Tamil remake of the 2011 Korean thriller Blind, directed by Ahn-Sang-hoon. Revolving around a blind woman who makes use of her other capabilities to hunt down a serial killer, the film features an ensemble cast including Ajmal Ameer, Saran, Indhuja and Manikandan. Backed by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures in association with Kross Pictures, the Nayanthara-starrer has songs composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan and camera cranked by RD Rajasekar.

On a related note, Nayanthara will next be seen in Annaatthe directed by Siva that stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh. The Lady Superstar will also feature in beau Vignesh Shivan's next, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kandhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni, which will revolve around the theme of relationships.