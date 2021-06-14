Nayanthara's Netrikann To Release On Disney Plus Hotstar In July: Reports

Nayanthara, the lady superstar is all set to release her ambitious project Netrikann, very soon. It has been reported that Netrikann is gearing up for an OTT release due to the second wave of pandemic. If the latest reports are to be true, the Nayanthara might get released on the renowned OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar.

According to believable sources, the makers of the project have already signed the contract with Disney Plus Hotstar. If things fall in place, Netrikann will be premiered on the platform in July 2021, mostly by the first week. However, the team is yet to finalise the release date of the Nayanthara starrer.

The sources suggest that the makers are planning to officially announce the release date, once it is finalised. To the unversed, Netrikann was originally planned as a theatrical release. But the team was forced to opt for an OTT release, as the theatres in the country are shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming to Netrikann, the team had recently revealed the much-awaited "healing song" from the movie, Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum, through social media. The song, which is composed by the young musician Girishh Gopal, is sung by the renowned playback singer Sid Sriram. Karthik Netha has penned the lyrics for the song.

Netrikann, which is directed by Milind Rau, is said to be an official adaptation of the 2011-released Korean crime thriller Blind. As per the reports, Nayanthara is playing the role of a cadet in a police academy who loses her eyesight after a tragic incident, in the highly anticipated project.

The project features a promising star cast including Ajmal Ameer, Saran, Indhuja, Manikandan, and others in pivotal roles. RD Rajashekhar has handled the cinematography of Netrikann, which is produced by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures.