Nayanthara To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee’s Film?

Of late, Lady Superstar Nayanthara has been making quite a buzz on social media. Recently, it was reported that the star's next and one of the highly anticipated films Netrikann will be making its way to OTT. However, the makers didn't confirm or deny reports. On the other hand, the first single of the film 'Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum' was released a few days back and received impressive response from the netizens.

Well, amid all this, what has grabbed the major attention of Nayanthara fans and netizens are reports about the actress' Bollywood debut. Yes, you read that right! If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, the superstar is gearing up for her B-town debut with Shah Rukh Khan's next helmed by Kollywood director Atlee.

Though there is no official confirmation, reports are rife that the actress was approached by the film's team and a story narration had taken place virtually. Considering the fact that the film is his dream Bollywood project, Atlee might have considered the presence of his good friend Nayanthara in the film, who is also popular down south. Well, with the rumours doing the rounds on social media, fans and followers of the actress are wishing the best and are looking forward to the announcement.

Let us add that though the film was expected to go on floors by August, the latest reports suggest that the schedule has been pushed to December 2021. Currently, Shah Rukh is busy shooting for Pathan helmed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Atlee is said to be occupied with the pre-production process of his Bollywood directorial.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has completed shooting for her next Annaatthe. The Lady Superstar will next be seen in Kaathvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. The actress also has a Telugu project in her kitty- Aradugula Bullet which is all set to release after a long delay of 5 years.