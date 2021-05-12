Nellai Siva Passes Away At 69; Kollywood Celebs Mourn Veteran Actor’s Death

Actor and comedian Sivanathan Shanmugavelan Ramamoorthy aka Nellai Siva passed away on May 11 in his hometown Panagudi, Tirunelveli. He was 69 and reportedly died due to a heart attack. Apart from that, he was also suffering from age-related ailments. Notably, Nellai Siva was unmarried, hence, his last rites will be performed by his brother's kids at his native place today (May 12).

Nellai Siva's demise is indeed a big loss for the Tamil Film Industry. Many celebs from Kollywood mourned his death on Twitter and Instagram. Have a look:

Talking about Nellai Siva's career, he was quite famous for his collaboration with Vadivelu and his Nellai slang. The actor was last seen in Trisha-starrer Parampadham Vilayattu, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar last month. The actor had also appeared in Vijay TV's popular daily soap, Pandian Stores. He was also a part of the show Mama Mapillai.

Nellai Siva had made his debut in Kollywood with Aan Paavam, directed by Pandiarajan. He featured in films like Anbe Sivam, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Kannum Kannum and so on. For the unversed, Kollywood has witnessed the loss of many renowned celebs in the past few months. A few days ago, actors like Joker Thulasi, Comagan, Maran and others bid adieu to the world during this COVID-19 time.

May Nellai Siva's soul rest in peace!