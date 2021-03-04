Nenjam Marappathillai: Confirmed! SJ Suryah Starrer Will Release Tomorrow; Actor Thanks Fans For Support

After a lot of speculations regarding its release, Nenjam Marappathillai is all set to hit the theatres on March 5. The leading man SJ Suryah took to his social media handle today to confirm the news as he revealed that the issue between Radiance Media and Escape Artists Motion Pictures has been sorted out.

Thanking his fans for all prayers and support, the actor tweeted, "Issue Between Radiance Media and Escape Artists is Sorted, just got cleared by the court THX A LOT TO ALL THE FANS WHO HAVE BEEN PRAYING AND WAITING FOR THIS RELEASE #NenjamMarapathillai NAMMA PADAM UNMAYAVE RELEASE AHUDHUNGA."

Issue Between Radiance Media and Escape Artists is Sorted , just got cleared by the court THX A LOT TO ALL THE FANS WHO HAVE BEEN PRAYING AND WAITING FOR THIS RELEASE #NenjamMarapathillai NAMMA PADAM UNMAYAVE RELEASE AHUDHUNGA 😍🙏@selvaraghavan @thisisysr @Madan2791 @Arvindkrsna — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) March 4, 2021

For those unversed, the Madras High Court had reportedly stayed the release of the film after a plea was filed by Radiance Media. As per reports, the production company claimed that the Escape Artists Motion Pictures (one of the producers of the film) were going to release Nenjam Marappathillai without paying the money they had given in 2019. The petitioner had also requested the court to stay the film's release until the makers pay back the money along with overall interest.

Well now, with the latest confirmation from the actor's side, fans and followers of Suryah are eagerly waiting to witness the film after almost 4 years. Though the film's shooting was wrapped in June 2016, Nenjam Marappathillai was shelved owing to financial issues.

Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film also features Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in key roles. Jointly bankrolled by Escape Artists Motion Pictures, Southside Studios and GLO Studios, the horror film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and camera cranked by Arvind Krishna.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan To Contest From Chennai; MNM Offers 50 Lakh Job Opportunities For Youth!

Also Read: Master: BTS Video Of Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Taken During Climax Shoot Takes The Internet By Storm