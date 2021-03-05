Nenjam Marappathillai Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

After almost 4 years, SJ Suryah's highly anticipated film Nenjam Marappathillai has finally seen the light of the day. The horror-thriller that released today (March 5) in theatres has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy-based websites. With the sudden leak, the film's business at the box office has high chances of getting affected.

Written and directed by Selvaraghavan, the film has beautiful actresses Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in key roles. Though Nenjam Marappathillai was announced in 2015 and the team had wrapped up shooting in June 2016, the film was shelved for too long owing to several reasons including the initiation of Goods and Service tax and other financial issues. Interestingly, the current release date of the film marks Selvaraghavan's 44th birthday.

On a related note, when asked about conceiving the idea of the film during one of his interviews, the director had revealed that Nenjam Marappathillai is an experimental movie for him, as he has never tried the genre before. He also added that his actor-brother Dhanush is a fan of the genre and therefore he decided to go with the horror conceptualization of the film. Well, the film has been garnering a terrific response from the audience, who are now appreciating the whole team for their determination to release the film after 4 years instead of shelving it.

With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has cinematography by Arvind Krishna and editing is taken care of by Arvind Krishna. The highly praised project is backed by Escape Artists Motion Pictures, Southside Studios and GLO Studios.

Also Read: Nenjam Marappathillai Twitter Review: SJ Suryah-Selvaraghavan's Film Gets Thumbs Up From The Audience

Also Read: Nenjam Marappathillai: Confirmed! SJ Suryah Starrer Will Release Tomorrow; Actor Thanks Fans For Support