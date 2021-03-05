Nenjam Marappathillai Twitter Review: SJ Suryah-Selvaraghavan’s Film Gets Thumbs Up From The Audience

Superstar Rajinikanth's remarkable dialogue from the 2002 film Baba, "Naan latea vanthalum, latesta varuven" (I will be the latest even if I come late) indeed goes perfectly with Nenjam Marappathillai's release. After almost 4 years of wait, the horror film has finally made it to the theatres today (March 5) and has been garnering a tremendous response from the audience.

Penned and helmed by celebrated director Selvaraghavan, Nenjam Marappathillai is getting impressive word-of-mouth on social media. Fans and followers of the leading man, SJ Suryah can't keep calm as Twitter gets overflowed with heartfelt appreciation and praises for his impeccable acting chops along with the performances of the other actors, engaging plot and songs which has in fact proved the film to be a great attempt. The film entails the story of a family man named Ramsay who undergoes paranormal experiences.

Produced by Escape Artists Motion Pictures, Southside Studios and GLO Studios, Nenjam Marappathillai has Regina Cassandra and Nanditha Swetha in the lead roles. The horror film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while cinematography and editing carried out by Arvind Krishna and Prasanna GK.

On a related note, Nenjam Marappathillai was shelved for almost 4 years owing to various financial issues. Though recently the Madras High Court had stayed the release of the film after a plea was filed by a production company against the makers, the issue was resolved a day before the SJ Suryah-starrer graced the theatres.

Well, as the film gets a huge thumbs up from all over, let us see what Twitterati have to say about Nenjam Marappathillai.

