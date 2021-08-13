Netrikann Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Netrikann, the maiden production venture of Vignesh Shivan starring Nayanthara in the lead role has been released today (August 13) on Disney+ Hotstar and guess what? Within hours of its release on the streaming platform, the film has been leaked online on infamous websites. Directed by Milind Rau, the thriller has been leaked on piracy sites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, that too in HD (high definition) quality.

Well, upon its release, the film has been getting tremendous response from the audience and critics alike. Nayanthara and Ajmal Ameer's intense performances and well-crafted story of Netrikann have managed to strike a chord with the movie buffs. Interestingly, Nayanthara is playing the role of a blind woman who approaches the police claiming that she has witnessed a murder. Whereas, Ajmal is seen as a ruthless murderer who abducts and kills women. Her backstory and her fight against the antagonist form the crux of the story.

For the uninitiated, Netrikann is the official Tamil remake of the 2011 Korean drama Blind directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The Nayanthara-starrer also features Indhuja Ravichandran, Sharan Shakti and Manikandan R Achari in prominent roles. Backed by Vignesh's Rowdy Pictures and Kross Pictures, the thriller has music composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan. RD Rajasekhar is the director of photography. Kartik Mehta has written lyrics for the film's songs.

Netrikann Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Know All Details Here

Netrikann Twitter Review: Did The Nayanthara Starrer Impress Audience?

Announced in September 2019, Netrikann's teaser and trailer were launched on November 18, 2020, and July 29, 2021, respectively.

Talking about Nayanthara's upcoming projects, the Lady Superstar will next be seen in Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Samantha Akkineni-Vijay Sethupathi's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. Annaatthe is helmed by Siva.

On the other hand, Ajmal Ameer currently has Malayalam film Kshanam in his kitty.