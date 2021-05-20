Netrikann: Nayanthara Starrer To Go The OTT Way?

Looks like Nayanthara's highly anticipated film Netrikann is all set to take the OTT path for its release. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers of the film are currently in talks with leading OTT platforms. It is said that the team is being offered a humongous offer considering the Lady Superstar's inclusion and the exceptional storyline of the thriller.

Though the film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres, the makers had to change the plan owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Well, keeping in mind the second wave of the pandemic, the makers might opt for streaming platforms ditching the theatrical release. However, there is no confirmation about the same from the makers yet.

Directed by Milind Rau, Netrikann is the official remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind. The film briefly revolves around a blind woman who makes use of her other abilities to hunt down a serial killer. Also featuring Ajmal Ameer, Saran, Indhuja and Manikandan in pivotal roles, the thriller is jointly backed by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures and Kross Pictures. With music composed by Aval fame Girishh Gopalakrishnan, Netrikann has camera cranked by RD Rajasekar. Notably, the teaser of the film was launched on November 18, 2020, which received a terrific response from the netizens.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently busy with her upcoming projects Annaatthe and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. Annaatthe featuring Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles is directed by Siva. On the other hand, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kandhal written and helmed by Vignesh Shivan will also have Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.