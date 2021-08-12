Netrikann Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Know All Details Here

Just one day to go and you can enjoy Nayanathara's highly awaited thriller Netrikann on Disney+ Hotstar. The film will release on August 13 at 12.15 pm on the popular streaming platform.

Also starring Ajmal Ameer in the lead role, the nail-biting drama will also be available in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film's teaser and trailer were released on November 18 and July 29 respectively. The two updates dropped by the makers were highly intriguing and that indeed make our wait even harder. According to the previous update (trailer), Nayanthara will be seen playing a blind woman who claims to have witnessed a murder. On the other hand, Ajmal will essay the role of a ruthless murderer who abducts and kills women for reasons unknown.

Helmed by Milind Rau, Netrikann is the official remake of the Korean film Blind which was released in 2011. Bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures and Kross Pictures, the film also stars Indhuja, Manikandan Pattambi and Saran in crucial roles. Notably, the Nayanthara-starrer marks Vignesh's debut as a producer.

With music composed by Aval fame Girishh Gopalakrishnan, the film has camera cranked by RD Rajasekar. Although the film was expected to release in theatres, the makers postponed the plan due to pandemic.

Coming to Nayanthara's other films, the Lady Superstar is currently neck-deep in Shiva's Annaatthe which also stars Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh and Meena Sagar. She also has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal also featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. The romantic drama is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and the film's shooting is currently underway. If reports are anything to go by, the actress will be pairing opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Bollywood film.