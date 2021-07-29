Netrikann Trailer Out: Nayanthara And Ajmal Ameer Look Promising In This Nail-Biting Thriller!

The makers of Netrikann today (July 29) dropped the film's highly anticipated trailer ahead of its release. The thriller featuring Nayanthara and Ajmal Ameer in the lead roles will start streaming from August 13 on Disney+Hotstar in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

As per the trailer dropped, Nayanthara will be seen playing the role of a blind woman who approaches the police and claims that she has witnessed a murder. On the other hand, Ajmal is shown as a ruthless murderer who abducts, abuses and kills as many as 12 women. Towards the end, the duo's intense avatars are seen locking horns. Her backstory and her fight against the antagonist form the crux of the story. The nail-biting trailer has no doubt garnered the attention of many as netizens share the film's latest update with much exhilaration.

Sharing the trailer of Netrikann, the film's producer Vignesh Shivan tweeted, "If creating thrillers is an Art ! Then our director @Milind_Rau is a Picasso in it ! Nailed the trailer & the film One of #Nayanthara's best performances till date As a #Blind wit #Netrikann."

Directed by Milind Rau, Netrikann is the official remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind. Also starring Indhuja and Manikandan in key roles, the thriller is jointly backed by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures and Kross Pictures. With music composed by Aval fame Girishh Gopalakrishnan, Netrikann has camera cranked by RD Rajasekar. The teaser of the film was launched on November 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently busy with her upcoming projects including Shiva-Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vijay Sethupathi-Samantha Akkineni's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan.