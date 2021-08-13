Netrikann Twitter Review: Did The Nayanthara Starrer Impress Audience?

Netrikann, the highly anticipated crime thriller that features Nayanthara in the lead role, is finally releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar today. The movie, which is helmed by Milind Rau, has garnered the attention of audiences much before its release with the promising teaser and trailer. Netrikann features Nayanthara as the central character, Durga.

As reported earlier, the crime thriller revolves around a visually challenged woman, who is in search of a psycho killer. Nayanthara, the leading lady has joined hands with her fiance, director Vignesh Shivan once again for Netrikann. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures, in association with Kross Pictures.

If the reports are to be believed, Disney Plus Hotstar bagged the online streaming rights of Netrikann for a whopping price. The Milind Rau directorial has reportedly made a total pre-release business of around Rs. 25 Crore, thus earning the blockbuster tag much before its release. Thus, Netrikann has also emerged as the biggest solo hit in the career of its leading lady, Nayanthara.

The project features a promising star cast including Ajmal Ameer, Saran, Indhuja, Manikandan Achari, and others in pivotal roles. RD Rajashekhar has handled the cinematography of the project. Girishh Gopal has composed the songs and original score. Netrikann will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 12.15 PM, today.

