Niranjani Ahathian To Marry Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Director Desingh Periyasamy On February 25

Actress-costume designer Niranjani Ahathian is all to tie the knot with Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma-starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy on February 25, 2021. A picture of the wedding invite is going viral on social media; however, the wedding date or venue were not disclosed in the same.

Filmmaker Thiru, husband of Niranjani's sister Karthika, shared a picture of the couple's wedding invitation on Twitter. He wrote, "கண்ணும் கண்ணும் கொள்ளையடித்தால் ?? கல்யாணம் !! ❤️ (Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal?? Kalyanam !!)."

Well, ever since Thiru shared this delightful news, fans can't keep calm. While speaking about the wedding, Desingh Periyasamy told Times of India, "The wedding will be held on February 25 in Pondicherry. We have invited just family and friends. But we are planning another celebration in Chennai, for friends from the industry and media. But the date and venue are yet to be fixed."

When asked about their love story, the director said, "No no, it's a proper arranged marriage. I must say, this happened after the release of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Andha positivity dhan karanam (That positivity is the reason). I got Niranjani's photo one day through my cameraman for the film. He had taken her picture from Twitter and sent it to me, saying she would suit Shreya's part. That's how I got to know her. And now, we are getting married."

Also Read : Rajinikanth Lauds Desingh Periyasamy After Watching Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal!

Desingh Periyasamy recently received a lot of praise from the critics as well as the masses for his last release Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Talking about Niranjani Ahathian, she is the daughter of popular director Agathiyan. She made her acting debut with Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal in 2020.

Also Read : Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Movie Review: This Dulquer Salmaan Film Is Entertaining In Parts!