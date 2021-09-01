Noted Lyricist Pulamaipithan Hospitalised In Chennai

Renowned poet and lyricist Pulamaipithan has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to ill health. According to the hospital's latest bulletin, the lyricist is currently on life support and is being monitored by a team of expert doctors.

The bulletin read, "Pulamaipithan, popular poet, lyricist and Former Deputy Chairman of Member of Legislative Council was admitted in Fortis Malar Hospital on 31/08/2021 at around 1 am. He is currently on life support and his condition is being monitored by a team of experts from Fortis Malar. His progress to the course of treatment will be updated subsequently." (sic)

Pulamaipithan, who was the former Deputy Chairman of the Members of Legislative Council has penned numerous chartbusters for legendary actors including MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. 'Naan yaar nee yaar' from the 1968 film Kudiyirundha Koyil starring MGR is said to be one of the many songs that got him instant recognition.

His best songs include 'Adimai Penn', 'Nalla Neram', 'Paruva Kaalam', 'Darling Darling Darling', 'Idhu Namma Aalu', 'Eli', 'Manjal Nila' and many others. Notably, he was appointed as poet laureate, Arasavai Kavignar by the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran.