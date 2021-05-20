November Story Full Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Tamannaah Bhatia's highly anticipated series November Story is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The crime thriller directed by Ram Subramaniam has also become the latest victim of piracy. November Story has been leaked on Telegram, Movirulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites.

With the film receiving impressive reviews from critics and audiences alike, the sudden leak might obstruct the viewership of the series on the popular OTT platform.

For the unversed, the whodunit marks Tamannaah's second venture in the webspace after 11th hour. Well, November Story has the beautiful actress playing the role of an ethical hacker Anuradha Ganesan, who is on a mission to solve a murder mystery and save her father.

The 7-episode series backed by Ananda Vikatan Group also features Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldoss, Tharani, Namita Krishnamurthy and Vivek Prasanna in key roles. November Story released on May 20 in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The technical team of the newly released series includes music composer Saran Raghavan, cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna and editor Sharan Govindsamy.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has a slew of film projects in her kitty including Seetimaarr with Gopichand, Maestro with Nithiin, Guruthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev Kancharana and F3 with Venkatesh Daggubati. The diva also has a Bollywood film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui titled Bole Chudiyan, helmed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.