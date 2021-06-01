November Story World Television Premiere: Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer To Hit Mini Screens On This Date?

Tamannaah Bhatia recently made a huge buzz on social media post her crime thriller November Story's release on OTT platform. The web series was released on May 20, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. Well, after garnering a terrific response from the audience, the film is now set to make a massive entry on mini-screen with its world television premiere. If reports are to be believed, the web series will have a special broadcast on Star Vijay on June 4 at 10 pm.

Though an official confirmation is awaited from the makers, ongoing buzz suggests that an announcement about November Story's world television premiere will be made pretty soon.

Directed by Ram Subramaniam, the whodunit revolves around an ethical hacker Anuradha Ganesan (Tamannaah), who is on a mission to resolve a murder mystery in order to save her father. Backed by popular Ananda Vikatan Group, the 7-episode series also features an ensemble cast including Pasupathy M, GM Kumar, Aruldoss, Tharani, Namita Krishnamurthy and Vivek Prasanna. With music composed by Saran Raghavan and camera cranked by Vidhu Ayyanna, the web series was also released in 2 other languages- Telugu and Hindi apart from Tamil.

Tamannaah Bhatia's November Story Gets Blockbuster Response!

Tamannaah Bhatia: November Story Equipped Me With The Flair To Explore Novel Creative Nuances

The Ram Subramaniam directorial's teaser and trailer were released on October 24, 2020 and May 6, 2021 respectively. Notably, November Story marks Tamannaah's second web series after 11th Hour (Telugu) that released on Aha on April 8.

On a related note, the actress is super busy with her forthcoming films including Seetimaarr, Maestro, Guruthunda Seethakalam, and F3: Fun and Frustration. The actress is also a part of Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The film is being directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.