Oh Manapenne Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Harish Kalyan's highly anticipated film Oh Manapenne has just hit Disney+ Hotstar. Also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar, the film released on Friday (October 22) on the popular video streaming platform.

Within hours of its release, the romantic drama leaked on infamous piracy websites and platforms including Telegram, Movierulz and Tamilrockers and that too in high definition (HD) quality, which might now hinder the film's viewership on the OTT platform. This is not the first time when a Tamil film released on a streaming platform has leaked online within hours. Earlier, OTT films like Tughlaq Durbar, Udanpirappe, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum were also leaked online. Notably, Harish's previous film Kasada Thapara that released on SonyLIV had also fallen prey to piracy.

Well, Oh Manapenne marks the actor's second venture post the pandemic. Directed by Kaarthikk Sundar, the film is an official remake of Vijay Deverakonda's 2016 film Pelli Choopulu, which was also remade in Hindi and Malayalam as Mitron (2018) and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum (2019). Backed by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma Penmesta, the film features an ensemble cast including Cooku with Comali 2 fame Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, Siddhanth, Abishek Kumar, Anbuthasan and Venu Arvind.

Oh Manapenne's shooting kick-started in December 2019 and was wrapped a week before the pandemic in February 2020.

The film's tracks and the background score have been composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar. So far, the romantic entertainer's six songs have been released including 'Oh Manapenne', 'Lazy Song', 'Nee Yenadharuginil Nee', 'Aao Ji Aao', 'Bodhai Kaname' and 'Sakiye'

With camera cranked by Krishnan Vasant, the film has editing carried out by Kripakaran.

On a related note, Oh Manapenne marks director Kaarthikk's debut project.