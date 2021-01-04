Oru Arai Unathu Song From Madhavan-Shraddha Srinath’s Maara Is Out!

Amazon Prime Video today dropped a new song from R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath-starrer Maara. The song, titled 'Oru Arai Unathu', is composed by the renowned music composer Ghibran, while the lyrics are penned by Thamarai.

Sung by Yazin Nizar and Sanah Moidutty, 'Oru Arai' gives us a glimpse of the picturesque and artistic world of Maara and Paaru, played by Madhavan and Shraddha respectively.

The beautiful locale and the paintings shown in the song video breathes life into the feel-good narrative leaving you asking for more.

Directed by Dhilip Kumar and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallapa under Pramod films, Maara is set for an exclusive global premiere on 8th January 2021 on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories. The romantic-drama also features Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in prominent roles.

Talking about the song, music director Ghibran said, "Maara is a romantic musical and hence, each and every song of the film is extremely important to the narrative. We had to make sure that the songs not only go well with the situation but also with the visuals of the film. Oru Arai Unathu is one such song in the film. The music of Maara has been created very carefully as one entity and we hope that the listeners will love all the songs."

Speaking on the song, Director Dhilip Kumar said, "Being a romantic musical drama, music is an important element in the film. We wanted to create music in a way that would take the story forward. Music is the heart of the film. Oru Arai Unathu is one of the most important tracks in the movie and we hope the audience will enjoy this beautiful composition."

Also Read: Maara Trailer Out! R Madhavan & Shraddha Srinath To Impress Audience With A Magical Love Story

Also Read: Maara Trailer Out! R Madhavan & Shraddha Srinath To Impress Audience With A Magical Love Story