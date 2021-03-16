Paramapadham Vilayattu Takes The OTT Route, Trisha Starrer To Release On Disney+ Hotstar

Trisha Krishna is all set to rule millions of hearts with her next titled Paramapadham Vilayattu. Though there were speculations regarding the film's release, looks like the makers have finally locked the platform for the political thriller.

As per the latest poster released by the makers, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Let us tell you that the release date of the film has not been made official yet. However, several reports suggest that Paramapadham Vilayattu might hit the OTT platform on April 14 coinciding with Tamil New Year (Puthandu).

It is to be noted that several Tamil films including Nayanthara-RJ Balaji starrer Mookuthi Amman, Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi and Arya-Sayyeshaa's recent release Teddy have already made it to the OTT platform.

Interestingly, Paramapadham Vilayattu marks Trisha's 60th project. Written and directed by K Thirugnanam, the film also features Nandha Durairaj, Richard Rishi, Vela Ramamoorthy, AL Azhagappan and Deepa Shankar. Produced by 24HRS Productions, the political thriller has music composed by Amresh Ganesh and camera cranked by J Dinesh. Notably, though the film was earlier slated to hit the screens on February 28, 2020, the makers postponed the release date owing to reasons best known to the team.

Talking about Trisha's upcoming projects, the actress has a slew of projects in her kitty including Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Sundar Balu's Garjanai, H Vinoth's Sathuranga Vettai 2, M Sarvanan's Raangi and Sumanth Radhakrishnan's Sugar. The beautiful diva is also a part of the Malayalam film Ram starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

