Parris Jeyaraj Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Santhanam's Parris Jeyaraj has become the latest movie to be leaked online. The comedy entertainer which released today (February 12, 2021) theatrically has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy-based websites. With the unfortunate leak, the film's collection at the box office might get affected.

Parris Jeyaraj marks Santhanam's second film to release theatrically post Biskoth, which released on November 14 last year. In the latest release, the actor will be playing the role of a singer. Helmed by Johnson K, the comedy entertainer marks Santhanam's second collaboration with the director after the blockbuster hit A1: Accused No 1 (2019). With its release, Parris Jeyaraj is garnering huge love from the audience and critics alike.

Bankrolled by Lark Studios, the comedy-entertainer has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan and camera cranked by Arthur A Wilson. Popular host Sastika Rajendran is marking her acting debut in Kollywood with the film. She along with Anaika Soti are the leading ladies of Parris Jeyaraj. Versatile actor Prudhvi Raj is playing a pivotal role in the film.

On a related note, Santhanam's previous release Biskoth received positive response from the audience. The film directed and produced by R Kannan featured Tara Alisha, Sowcar Janaki, Anandaraj, Motta Rajendran and Aadukalam Naren in key roles.

