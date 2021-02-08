Pebbles Aka Koozhangal Bags Tiger Award At IFFR 2021; Karthik Subbaraj Congratulates Vinothraj PS

Today is a proud moment for the entire Tamil film industry! Director Vinothraj PS' film Pebbles aka Koozhangal in Tamil, recently won the top prize at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), the Tiger Award for best film. For the unversed, the film is the story of an alcoholic abusive husband, who is in search of his wife and son, who ran away from him due to his behaviour. Well, the news has indeed made Tamil Nadu audience proud.

IFFR shared this delightful news on its official Twitter handle. They tweeted, "IFFR 2021: Tiger Award This edition's Tiger Award, IFFR's most prestigious prize, goes to Pebbles by #VinothrajPS. #IFFR2021 #TigerAward."

After the iconic victory, director Vinothraj PS shared an emotional message on Twitter. He wrote, "Feeling emotional!!!Pebbles won the Tiger Award 2021. Our Hardwork, patience & Dream finally came true.Thank you all for your love and support."

Director Karthik Subbaraj congratulated the entire team by sharing a sweet note on Twitter. His tweet read, "#Pebbles wins the prestigious Tiger award ?￰ﾟﾑﾏ This film will bring more laurels and awards for sure... Awesome start for an awesome filmmaker @PsVinothraj ? Congrats @thisisysr sir @ParthiBDOP @thecutsmaker @VigneshShivN #Nayanthara @Rowdypictures."

For the unversed, Koozhangal aka Pebbles is jointly produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. The jury of the IFFR screenwriter Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, filmmaker Orwa Nyrabia, visual artist Hala Elkoussy, screenwriter Helena van der Meulen and producer Ilse Hughan described Pebbles as 'a lesson in pure cinema.' Along with the Tiger Award, the makers also won a cash prize of 40000 Euros for the same.

