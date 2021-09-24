Pei Mama Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

After a long wait, Yogi Babu's Pei Mama has finally hit the theatres today (September 24). Directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, the horror-comedy drama has also leaked online on various piracy based websites including Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Tamilblasters. Unfortunately, the leak might now even impact the film's collection at the box office.

Talking about the film, Babu is playing the role of a pickpocket in the drama. Upong its release, Pei Mama has been getting mixed response from the audiences, but as always the leading man has left a mark with his intense acting chops and comical one-liners.

Earlier in a press note, the director had shared that Vadivelu was the first choice for the film and Yogi Babu's inclusion was merely coincidental. Sharing about the same he had penned, "I planned of roping in Vadivelu to play a double role in the film. But that somehow didn't materialize. At around the same time, there was news that Yogi Babu was roped in to play the lead in the sequel of Imsai Arasan 23 am Pulikesi. Though there was no truth in it, I thought I should cast Yogi Babu in this film. I met him for the narration. He was a little hesitant when I said the story was written keeping Vadivelu in mind. But I convinced him and he came on board and finished shooting last November (2019) and we are now ready for the release."

Also featuring Malavika Menon, Mottai Rajendran, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Rekha, MS Bhaskar, Vaiyapuri, Ramesh Khanna, Kovai Sarala and Chaam, Pei Mama is backed by Vignesh Ealappan under the banner Bakiya Cinemas.

With music composed by Raj Aryan, the film has cinematography carried out by MV Pannerselvam.