Pei Mama Twitter Review: Yogi Babu Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens!

Horror drama Pei Mama recently made headlines after the team was called out by several netizens for blatantly copying the poster of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Despite incessant criticism online, the makers haven't clarified their side yet. Though a section of social media users supported the Yogi Babu-starrer calling it a spoof movie, the team didn't issue an official statement to reveal the truth.

Well, Pei Mama, which released today (September 24) in theatres has been getting mixed response from social media users. Though the film has managed to capture the attention of audiences with its fine storytelling and actors' impeccable performances, many have expressed disappointment over the treatment, especially narration. Also starring Malavika Menon, Mottai Rajendran, yesteryear heroine and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Rekha, MS Bhaskar, Vaiyapuri, Ramesh Khanna, Kovai Sarala and Chaam, the film's trailer was dropped on November 6 last year. The horror drama is directed by Shakthi Chidambaram, best known for helming films like Charlie Chaplin, Englishkaran and Kovai Brothers.

Backed by Vignesh Ealappan under the banner Bakiya Cinemas, the film's technical team includes cinematographer MV Pannerselvam and music composer Raj Aryan.

As Pei Mama finally hits the cinemas, let us check what Twitterati thinks about the film.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu was previously seen in Annabelle Sethupathi starring Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The horror drama was released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

The actor has an exciting line-up of films waiting for release including Valimai, Aranmanai 3, Doctor, Beast, Ayalaan, Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Adangathey, Nindru Kolvaan, Panni Kutty, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Pistha among many others.